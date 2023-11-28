Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom winning the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.