Three Killed, Three Wounded In 22 Russian Attacks On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 106 explosions were recorded in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region due to Russian shelling on Tuesday, November 28.

"Throughout the day, the Russians carried out 22 shelling attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Some 106 explosions were recorded," the post said.

According to the report, the Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa communities came under fire.

The enemy hit the Krasnopillia community with mortars (19 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

"️Seredyna-Buda community: shelling was carried out with mortars (11 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and MLRS (7 explosions). As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl, who died from her injuries in the hospital. Three people were wounded," the post said.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, shelling was carried out with mortars (22 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

"️Svesa community: the Russians dropped four mines on the territory of the community. Yunakivka community: there were mortar attacks (16 explosions), artillery fire (8 explosions) and explosives dropped from UAVs (2 explosions)," the administration said.

The enemy also used artillery against the Bilopillia community (2 explosions) and mortars against the Esman community (2 explosions) and the Khotin community (6 explosions).