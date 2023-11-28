Ukrainian Flag Raised At Budarky Checkpoint On Border With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have raised the Ukrainian flag at the Budarky checkpoint in the Kharkiv region, on the border with Russia.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite constant shelling, border guards of the Offensive Guard's 'Steel Border' brigade entered the territory of the Budarky checkpoint in the Kharkiv region and raised a blue-and-yellow flag on the tallest tower nearby," the post reads.

The border agency said that this checkpoint is located directly on the state border and has not been operating since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.