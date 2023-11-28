Israel Receives Fifth Batch Of Hostages Released By Hamas

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime confirmed yesterday that, the fifth batch of hostages released from the Gaza Strip by Hamas has returned to Israel.

The 12 hostages, including 10 Israelis and two Thai nationals, will undergo an initial medical examination, before being escorted by security forces to the hospital to be reunited with their families, according to statements issued by the regime's Prime Minister's Office and Israel Defence Forces.

The humanitarian four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, supposed to expire yesterday morning, was extended for an additional two days, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Israel did not comment on the extension, but announced early yesterday morning that, it approved to release 50 more female Palestinian prisoners if“more Israeli hostages are released.”

Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed yesterday afternoon that, David Barnea, chief of the regime's intelligence agency, Mossad, is currently in Qatar, one of the mediators of the Israel-Hamas truce deal that started last Friday.

Barnea's trip is probably related to a possible further extension of the truce, Israeli media reported.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced earlier that, it handed over 10 Israeli hostages to the International Red Cross (ICRC) yesterday.– NNN-MA'AN

