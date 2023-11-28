Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent two cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate them on winning the race for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's National Assembly passed in two readings the amendments to the law on the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and the law regulating industry.

KUWAIT - Pakistan Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait for a two-day official visit.

ROME - Kuwait civil aviation authorities and the Republic of San Marino agreed on clauses of a treaty to regulate air operations between the two countries and increase cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

RAMALLAH - A large number of Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by seven bulldozers, stormed the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp and declared it a closed military zone.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation authorities released 30 Palestinian detainees as part of a swap deal with Palestinian resistance movements, including 15 women and 15 male teenagers.

PARIS - The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced that Saudi Arabia won the vote to host the World Expo 2030, outrivaling South Korea and Italy. (end) ibi