EU Council Allocates Another EUR 194M For Ukrainian Military Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of the European Union has agreed to provide an additional €194 million to finance the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), increasing the total budget of training programs for Ukrainian military within the mission to €255 million.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The Council today decided to provide additional funding for training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). Such support will be granted through the European Peace Facility (EPF) and take the form of necessary lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as services to back the training activities. The financial amount is increased by €194 million totalling €255 million,” the statement says.

EUs another €1 in macro-financial aid to Ukraine (UPD)

To date, more than 34

000 soldiers have been trained by EUMAM Ukraine since the launch of the mission.

As reported, the EU decided to establish an EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine on October 17, 2022 for a period of up to two years. In August, Ukraine asked the EU to extend the mission.

Photo is illustrative