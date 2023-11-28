Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Session Of Executive Board Of UN-Habitat (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A delegation headed by the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev is taking part in the third session of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), which is held at the headquarters in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Trend reports, referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The session discusses the development of an international guidance document on smart cities around the world and the implementation of roadmaps for the development of UN-Habitat's strategic plan for 2026-2029.

Back in October 2023, an event dedicated to World Habitat Day was held for the first time in Baku within the Azerbaijan Urban Week, organized jointly by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

The event consisted of two sessions and plenary meetings on various topics, and was attended by government officials, experts, media representatives from Azerbaijan and foreign countries.

The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum, themed “Sustainable cities as a leading force for economic development and the fight against inequality”, as part of the Urban Week events, organized jointly with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held in Zangilan.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan signed a document to allocate $1 million to the UN Human Settlements Program.

