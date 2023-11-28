Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Discuss Joint Exploration Of 'Dostlug' Hydrocarbon Field (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28 . Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan have engaged in discussions regarding the joint
development of the 'Dostlug' hydrocarbon field, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR
President Rovshan Najaf have met with Deputy Chairman of
Turkmenistan's' Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov, and his
colleagues.
The discussions focused on key aspects of bilateral energy
cooperation, encompassing ongoing collaboration in energy exchange
and joint exploration of hydrocarbon resources at the 'Dostlug'
field. Additionally, they explored SOCAR's potential involvement in
the development of other fields in Turkmenistan.
A memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan for the joint exploration and development of
hydrocarbon resources at the 'Dostlug' deposit in the Caspian Sea
was signed on January 21, 2021. 'Dostlug' is the new name for the
field, previously known as 'Kapaz' in Azerbaijan and 'Sardar' in
Turkmenistan. Prior negotiations had been conducted for the joint
development of this field.
This oil and gas field, as assessed by SOCAR, could have its
reserves confirmed using modern seismic exploration methods and
possibly exploratory drilling. Addressing numerous technical and
commercial considerations is essential for the ongoing development
of this field.
