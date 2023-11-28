Uganda Pavilion At Expo Doha Showcases Natural Diversity, Landmarks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the National Day of the Republic of Uganda in the presence of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives of the Republic of Uganda HE Francis Mwebesa, a number of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, officials, and members of the Ugandan community in Qatar.

The celebration included various cultural and artistic activities, along with traditional Ugandan dances.

Commissioner General of Expo 2023 Doha HE Ambassador Bader Omar Al Dafa congratulated Uganda on its National Day, wishing the Ugandan people further progress, excellence, and prosperity.

Ambassador Al Dafa said that the presence of several ministers at the Expo 2023 Doha reflects Uganda's keenness to seize the opportunity provided by the exhibition to strengthen and develop relations with the State of Qatar, noting that the Ugandan community in Qatar numbers around 30,000 members, working in an important sector of the Qatari economy.

He explained that Uganda's economic and investment capabilities enable it to benefit from the Expo 2023 Doha, with the country enjoying the third strongest economy in the East African Community (EAC) and achieving good economic growth, noting that the exhibition facilitates an array of partnerships for Uganda and the rest of the participating countries, along with financing banks and investment funds.

Ambassador Al Dafa indicated that agriculture constitutes the backbone of the Ugandan economy, employing a third of the country's workforce, noting that Uganda is one of the largest flower-exporting countries in Africa.

For his part, the Ugandan Minister of Trade and Industry praised the great cooperation that binds his country with Qatar in most economic sectors, underscoring Qatar's success in organizing such a global exhibition bringing together significant investment opportunities for all participant countries.

The Ugandan Minister pointed out that Uganda seeks to achieve economic growth through partnering with Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, emphasizing that Uganda achieved one of Africa's largest economic growths in the past years.

The Ugandan pavilion showcases the country's enchanting natural diversity, wildlife, and most amazing landmarks, as well as highlighting Uganda's emerging African economy, serving as a major center for commerce, transport, logistics, innovation, economic opportunities, art, and culture.