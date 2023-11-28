AUD/USD Forecast: Looking To Breakthrough

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD experienced a significant surge at the beginning of the trading week, momentarily surpassing the 0.66 level. This movement indicates a growing momentum within the market, potentially setting the stage for a more substantial breakthrough.

If the currency successfully breaches this threshold, it could pave the way for a rally towards the 0.69 level. Currently, the Australian dollar is hovering just above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average , an indicator that is likely to draw considerable attention from traders.

Building Momentum for a Breakthrough

The market is showing signs of gearing up for a decisive move. Short-term pullbacks are attracting attention, and the 200-Day EMA is poised to act as a support in the near term. Additionally, the 0.65 level is also seen as a potential support zone, reinforced by "market memory" due to its previous role as a resistance point.

The current market dynamics suggest that we might be entering a "buy on the dips" phase, especially if the Australian dollar manages to close above the 0.66 level by the end of the day. Such a development would represent a significant victory for buyers and could attract value hunters looking to enter the market. Conversely, a downturn below the 0.65 level could lead to a decline towards the 0.64 level. However, the likelihood of sellers gaining the upper hand seems to be diminishing, as the market sentiment is increasingly influenced by the belief that interest rates in the United States may have reached their peak, fostering cautious optimism for a trend reversal Market Noise

One certainty in the trading of the Australian dollar is the expected volatility or "noise" in this currency pair. The Australian dollar is notably sensitive to shifts in risk appetite, reflecting the broader economic environment. The Australian economy's close ties with China mean that any changes in the Chinese economy significantly impact the AUD. Furthermore, the currency's value is closely linked to global commodity demand, which can fluctuate based on various economic factors.

At the end of the day, the Australian dollar is at a potentially pivotal point, with market indicators suggesting a build-up of momentum for an upward move. Traders should closely monitor the 0.66 and 0.65 levels for signs of either a sustained rally or a reversal. Given the Australian dollar's susceptibility to external economic influences, particularly from China and the global commodity market, traders should be prepared for sudden shifts and maintain a reasonable position size.

