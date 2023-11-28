Dutch Spar Retail Chain Prepared To Debut In Uzbekistan In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TAHSKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Spar, a
large Dutch retail chain, will emerge in Uzbekistan in 2024,
Trend reports.
The news was shared by Nargis Baymirzayeva, Director for
Corporate Development of the Uzbek Korzinka supermarket chain,
during the Retail Central Asia Forum in Tashkent.
"Through a partnership with the Korzinka supermarket chain, Spar
will make its debut in the Uzbek market next year. Korzinka has
obtained the license and will represent Spar in Uzbekistan,"
Baymirzayeva stated.
According to a corporate spokesman, strategic conversations
between the two companies are now continuing on two different
approaches to creating a new network in Uzbekistan.
Aziz Voitov, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of
Uzbekistan, met with Andre Carstens, Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uzbekistan, and
earlier discussed potential areas of cooperation.
During the meeting, the head of the Dutch diplomatic mission
expressed his country's intention to expand the scope of
agricultural collaboration with Uzbekistan.
The trade volume between Uzbekistan and the Netherlands reached
$287.6 million in 2022. Uzbekistan's exports to the Netherlands
amounted to $69.6 million, while imports from the Netherlands
totaled $217.9 million.
