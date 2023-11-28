Azerbaijan To Build Professional Lyceums In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A total of 8 professional lyceums will be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Jeyhun Karamov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a seminar on "Effective Communication".

"Currently, the foundation of a professional lyceum has been laid in Fuzuli. Our goal is to cover the entire Azerbaijan. Vocational education serves the economy. When building the institution, the economic needs of a particular region are firstly taken into account. It is planned that each of the new buildings will have dormitories," he noted.

He also mentioned that a new building of Baku State Professional Lyceum will be constructed next year.

