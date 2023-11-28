-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Build Professional Lyceums In Karabakh


11/28/2023 7:18:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A total of 8 professional lyceums will be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Jeyhun Karamov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a seminar on "Effective Communication".

"Currently, the foundation of a professional lyceum has been laid in Fuzuli. Our goal is to cover the entire Azerbaijan. Vocational education serves the economy. When building the institution, the economic needs of a particular region are firstly taken into account. It is planned that each of the new buildings will have dormitories," he noted.

He also mentioned that a new building of Baku State Professional Lyceum will be constructed next year.

Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education Eshgi Bagirov, Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education Ulker Sattarova, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education Jeyhun Karamov are taking part in the seminar on "Effective Communication" held in Baku.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search