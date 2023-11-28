Azerbaijan To Build Professional Lyceums In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A total of 8
professional lyceums will be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh,
Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Jeyhun Karamov said,
He spoke at a seminar on "Effective Communication".
"Currently, the foundation of a professional lyceum has been
laid in Fuzuli. Our goal is to cover the entire Azerbaijan.
Vocational education serves the economy. When building the
institution, the economic needs of a particular region are firstly
taken into account. It is planned that each of the new buildings
will have dormitories," he noted.
He also mentioned that a new building of Baku State Professional
Lyceum will be constructed next year.
Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education
Eshgi Bagirov, Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher
Education Ulker Sattarova, Director of the State Agency for
Vocational Education Jeyhun Karamov are taking part in the seminar
on "Effective Communication" held in Baku.
