British Boy Band Blue To Perform In Baku For First Time

Blue boy band will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on
February 15, 2024.
The British boy band consists of members Simon Webby, Duncan
James, Anthony Costa and Lee Ryan, Azernews reports.
Blue is a British boy band whose records have sold 15 million
records worldwide.
In 2002, they topped the British charts with a re-covering of
Elton John's classic "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word", with the
musician himself acting as the fifth member of the group.
The boy band has received numerous awards, including Best
Newcomer at the 2002 BRIT Awards, Best Newcomer at the Smash Hits
Awards, and Best Single, Best Newcomer and Best Pop Act at the
Capital FM Awards.
In 2022, Blue returned with singles Haven't Found You Yet and
Dance with Me, both from their sixth studio album Heart & Soul.
