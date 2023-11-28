Qatar Sends Over 30 Tonnes Of Aid To Egypt For Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces plane headed to the city of Al-Arish in the Republic of Egypt, carrying 31 tons of aid, including food supplies.



Qatar sends five planes of aid to Gaza

Qatar announces agreement between Palestinian, Israeli sides to extend humanitarian pause for two additional days Temporary road closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Read Also

The aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development is to be transported to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 27 planes, with aid totaling 910 tonnes.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.



