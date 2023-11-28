(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) LAC and ART:DIS Collaborates on Exclusive Limited-Edition Umbrellas: A Celebration of Artists Overcoming Disabilities LAC joins hands with ART:DIS to celebrate the artistry of individuals with disabilities through the distribution of 40,000 umbrellas to showcase their artistic talents, championing art and resilience this festive season.



SINGAPORE, Nov 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - LAC, one of Asia's leading health and wellness supplement brands, is proud to partner with ART:DIS (Arts & Disability Singapore) for a special festive initiative. As part of their year-end promotion, LAC will be distributing 40,000 limited-edition umbrellas featuring exclusive artworks from 4 talented artists with disabilities - Eugene Soh, Wesley Seah, Ling Teck Mong, and Gregory Burns.







Working with gifted talents locally, ART:DIS is an organisation that champions the cause of individuals with disabilities in the arts sector. Through fostering artistic skills and providing support through structured programmes, ART:DIS not only empowers these gifted artists to voice their unique perspectives, but also offers avenues to transform their passion into sustainable livelihoods.

Through this collaboration, LAC hopes to spotlight the extraordinary talents of these artists, raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity in the arts, and inspire communities to embrace and support individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of passion and profession this festive season. This is also reflected in LAC's hiring practices, where they currently have 11 employees who are deaf and mute, who have been part of the company for as long as 18 years.

Celebrating Artists From Different Backgrounds

LAC is set to produce 10,000 umbrellas for each design created by the featured artists, and these will be distributed to customers throughout November and December. With a total of 4 distinct designs, one from each artist, LAC will rotate the featured design every two weeks.

In an effort to spotlight the artists, LAC aims to leverage this opportunity to amplify the personalities behind the artworks, offering them a platform to showcase their work to a broader audience.







Abstract - Loyal Blue by Eugene Soh

Eugene, once a physically fit individual faced physical challenges as a result of spinal complications but turned to art for solace. Aa a self-taught artist with a Mathematics degree from the National University of Singapore, he has become a highly sought-after impressionist artist, known for his ethereal works inspired by his deep faith and the works of masters such as Van Gogh.







Fixture of Dreams by Wesley Seah

Once a successful head-hunter with full sight, Wesley faced a life-altering challenge with a rare glaucoma condition, leaving him almost blind. Undeterred, he channeled his resilience into mastering Chinese Ink painting, a therapeutic outlet he discovered in 2015. After refining his skills at LASALLE College of the Arts, Wesley's evocative art, characterised by dynamic strokes, now extends to colourful acrylic mediums, making him a standout talent at ART:DIS.







Fighting Fish by Ling Teck Mong

From a childhood passion for comic drawing, Teck Mong faced life-changing paralysis from a 1981 road accident. Rather than succumbing to adversity, he immersed himself in art, refining his skills through ART:DIS. Today, his journey of resilience shines through a vibrant portfolio of colored paintings.







East to West Lily by Gregory Burns

Gregory Burns is a Paralympic swimmer with four world records. His artistic journey began in Paris and took root during university, further blossoming during extensive travels through Asia, where he was deeply influenced by the region's religious and architectural imagery. Completing his Master of Fine Art from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in 1999, this internationally-acclaimed artist, featured on outlets like BBC, Time Magazine, and CCTV, has showcased his work in over 80 exhibitions worldwide, capturing the resilience of the human spirit.

Cynthia Poa, CEO of LAC Global, said of the campaign:“As we approach the festive season, a time of giving and reflection, we at LAC wanted to champion a cause that resonates deeply with us. We chose to support ART:DIS for their admirable mission of empowering artists with disabilities, and our goal is to celebrate the spirit of the season by showcasing these incredible talents. Through this collaboration, we aspire to not only delight our customers but also to amplify the message of inclusivity, diversity, and the enduring beauty of perseverance in the arts."

Promotion Mechanics & LAC's Christmas Sale

To own one of these limited-edition UV-protected umbrellas, customers will need to make a minimum purchase of $198 either online or in-stores between 1st November to 31st December to receive the umbrella as a complimentary gift.

Coinciding with LAC's Christmas Sale which will run throughout November, customers will have the opportunity to stock up on their favourite LAC products or present them as gifts to loved ones with up to 48% off storewide when they purchase 4 items. Receive 28% off on the first and second products, 38% off the third, and 48% off the fourth product to save big while supporting these artists by raising awareness of their artworks.