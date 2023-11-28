Azerbaijan Ranges Among Regional Leaders On Greening - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan is one of the leaders in the region on greening, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a round table on global climate change.

She also noted that about 2 million trees have been planted in Azerbaijan this year.

"State institutions, NGOs and citizens are getting involved in tree planting, which is encouraging," Taghiyeva added.

