New President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Appointed

Aktoty Raimkulova has been appointed as the president of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.
Heads of State of the Turkic Countries announced the decision at
the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in
Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova expressed her
gratitude to Gunay Afandiyeva for her contribution to the
development of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.
In turn, Gunay Afandiyeva wished Aktoty Raimkulova success in
continuing the activities of the organization and expressed
gratitude to the staff for the joint work done with great love and
enthusiasm during her tenure.
President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that
the organization will intensively continue its further projects and
activities in order to further deepen common ethnic, cultural and
historical ties in the Turkic world.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
