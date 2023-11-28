-->


Kyrgyzstan Discloses Funding For Energy Sector In 2024


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. In 2024, the Kyrgyz government plans to invest 74.9 billion soms ($843 million) in energy sector development, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration of Kyrgyzstan's president Akylbek Japarov said, Trend reports.

He stated that Kyrgyzstan will soon begin major projects that will generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity. This involves increasing power generation at the Toktogul HPP, Kambarata-2 HPP, and Uch-Kurgan HPP.

"We will build HPP cascades in Kazarman, Chatkal, Suusamyr-Kokomeren, and Sary-Jaz." "The Kulunak HPP, as well as more than 30 small hydroelectric power stations, will be launched," he stated.

Japarov underlined that Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) have agreed to update the technical and economic feasibility of the Kambarata-1 HPP. In addition, he stated that wind and solar power plants would be built.

Citing the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country generated 10.384 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through September 2023, which is a rise of 9 percent compared to the same months in 2022 (8.985 billion kilowatt-hours).

