Kyrgyzstan Discloses Funding For Energy Sector In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. In 2024, the
Kyrgyz government plans to invest 74.9 billion soms ($843 million)
in energy sector development, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet
of Ministers and Head of the Administration of Kyrgyzstan's
president Akylbek Japarov said, Trend reports.
He stated that Kyrgyzstan will soon begin major projects that
will generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity. This involves
increasing power generation at the Toktogul HPP, Kambarata-2 HPP,
and Uch-Kurgan HPP.
"We will build HPP cascades in Kazarman, Chatkal,
Suusamyr-Kokomeren, and Sary-Jaz." "The Kulunak HPP, as well as
more than 30 small hydroelectric power stations, will be launched,"
he stated.
Japarov underlined that Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank (WB) have
agreed to update the technical and economic feasibility of the
Kambarata-1 HPP. In addition, he stated that wind and solar power
plants would be built.
Citing the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the
country generated 10.384 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from
January through September 2023, which is a rise of 9 percent
compared to the same months in 2022 (8.985 billion
kilowatt-hours).
