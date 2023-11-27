Collection Of Olha Kobylianska's Family Recipes Published In Chernivtsi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A collection of recipes 'To visit Olga Kobylianska' was presented in Chernivtsi.

This was reported on Facebook by the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Ukrinform reported.

"Students of the Chernivtsi Higher Commercial School published a collection of recipes for family dishes 'To visit Olga Kobylianska' with their cooking technology. Together with their teachers, the young cooks prepared dishes based on the recipes of Olga Kobylianska and her contemporaries," the statement reads.

In addition, a book by literary scholar and cultural critic Volodymyr Vozniuk, 'The Golden Thread of Olga Kobylianska', was presented in Chernivtsi. In the book, the author presents a new literary understanding of the writer's life and work, and her role in the national life of Ukraine.

November 27 marks the 160th anniversary of the birth of Olga Kobylianska. To mark this anniversary, a number of events are taking place in Chernivtsi, including the 'Golden Applause of Bukovyna' comedy festival and the international conference Olga Kobylianska and the Ukrainian Literary Process of the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries.