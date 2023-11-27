QF STUDENTS' ARTWORK TELLS STORIES OF PALESTINE

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 27 November 2023: Qatar Foundation is playing host to a student-led exhibition displaying more than 100 art pieces that aim to highlight Palestine’s rich cultural heritage. From the iconic flag to the Dome of the Rock, the artworks capture the essence of the Palestinian narrative.

Created by students from Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) – a QF partner university – the exhibition is currently on display in Multaqa (Education City Student Center) and is set to run until 30 November.

One of the student contributors is 18-year-old Hamad Salem Hamad Al Marri, who is at PUE’s Qatar Leadership Academy. Speaking about the importance of the exhibition, and how each piece is a testament to the enduring spirit of Palestine, he said: “Each painting, vibrant with resolve, mirrors the Unshakeable essence of a people whose spirit refuses to be quenched. The enduring hardship that our Palestinian brothers endure wrenches our souls; the injustice they face is a blemish on humanity that cannot be overlooked.”

Al Marri added: “In the gloom of uncertainty they stand immovable, gripping onto life's fleeting joys. Their bravery silently educates us, offering teachings of fortitude and unwavering persistence.”

Students from Awsaj Academy, part of PUE, also showcased their artwork, which was created under the guidance of their teacher. Lulwa Mohammed Al-Sulaiti, an 8-year-old student, said: “I drew this to show what's going on in Palestine, so that everyone knows we all should have a place where we can laugh and play – just like me and my friends.”

Fatima Abdullah, a 9-year-old student, added: “I support Palestine, I want people to see what's happening and to remember that everyone deserves to have a safe place to live."

VCUarts Qatar student Moza Muhammad's artwork, titled ‘A Second Before,’ encapsulates a moment of interrupted innocence – the piece portrays a mother playing with her child while a looming missile disrupts the scene in the background.

“This piece is more than a painting; it's a narrative of our Palestinian brethren that has been ingrained in us since birth, encompassing the ongoing tragedy in Palestine, and weaving together a tapestry of beauty and pain,” she said. “The plight of the children, the innocent victims most ravaged by the occupation, that is what I sought to capture.”

Speaking about her piece, she said: “In just a moment, the laughter is silenced, the beauty is marred, and all that remains is destruction.”

Although Muhammad completed the piece in just two days, the emotional toll was so intense that, upon finishing, she felt as though a week had passed.

To her, art extends beyond the canvas — it's a medium to convey a message, a chance to capture a singular narrative, emotion, and experience.

"The Palestinian cause is not a fleeting affair; it is a saga of long-standing conflicts, lost families, a homeland defaced, and a rich heritage on the brink of being forgotten.

"Through this simple act of art, we stand with Palestine, igniting awareness and keeping the flame of their story alive. We must never grow complacent, for as we live, they remain resolute in their enduring fight for their rights and their homeland,” Muhammad concluded.

There is a Qatar Charity donation box at the exhibition, and all proceeds will go towards supporting relief efforts in Gaza.





