SOCAR To Produce Chemical And Oil & Gas Equipment In Uzbekistan

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to start
production of chemical reagents and oil and gas equipment in the
Kashgadarya region of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
According to information cited by the Uzbek press, it is planned
to create production of chemicals and drilling muds in Uzbekistan
in order to replace imports. Also under consideration is the
development of equipment for well workover and field development,
as well as the provision of services for the storage and
distribution of components of drilling and plugging fluids used in
drilling wells.
It is reported that the expert groups of Uzbekneftegaz and
SOCAR's Scientific Research Design Institute Neftgaz discussed the
preparation of the initial business plan of the project.
In addition, the Uzbekneftegaz working group familiarised itself
with the activities of testing laboratories that have received
international certificates for drilling and cementing fluids.
Neftgaz Research Design Institute plans to build a testing
laboratory in Uzbekistan to study drilling and cementing
solutions.
Following the negotiations, the members of the joint working
group agreed on further stages of the project implementation.
