Qatar Credit Bureau Receives BIZZ Award From World Confederation Of Businesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Credit Bureau's CEO Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al Thani received yesterday the BIZZ Award from the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), which is a business association based in Houston, USA.

She underscored that receiving such an award is a testimony from the World Confederation of Businesses for the teamwork spirit of the bureau's staff and its professionalism and confidence. She expressed her gratitude to all those who contributed with their efforts and work to make of the bureau a model for success and excellence.

On this occasion, the CEO and co-founder of WORLDCOB, Jesus Moran, said that the Qatar Credit Bureau achieved a perfect score in the confederation's evaluation, which clearly proves the bureau's commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations, therefore, it deserved one of the most distinguished business awards worldwide.

He emphasised that the bureau, which was established under the umbrella of the Qatar Central Bank, has become the backbone of the Qatari financial infrastructure. He also added that it developed new criteria for credit information systems in Qatar, the Arab region and the Gulf Cooperation Council states, pointing out that it adopted an approach of introducing optimal developments in digitalization and Fintech enabling.

He noted that the bureau's expansion in the credit sector, information exchange and innovation reflect its operational excellence, clarifying that these achievements are not just milestones in the bureau's functioning, but an indication that its services and products in this field are acknowledged.

For his side, Director of the Quality and Control Department at Qatar Credit Bureau Mohammed Arhama Al Kuwari mentioned that this valuable and prestigious award means a lot to the bureau and represents, at the same time, a challenge for its employees to preserve the achievements gained in the recent years as well as avoiding mistakes.