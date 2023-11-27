Mitsubishi Xpander SUV Is Available At Qatar Automobiles Company

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Xpander is a versatile 7-seat SUV that offers comfort, functionality, quality and value for money.

The vehicle is available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa road in Doha and Alkhor.

The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience.

The front of the Xpander has a futuristic look and features a chrome upper grille, swept-back LED headlights, and daytime running lights and incorporates Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield signature look that offers greater protection for pedestrians and passengers alike. The LED position lamps are arranged in crystal-like blocks and are positioned higher for better visibility. The L-shaped LED rear combination lamps that extend onto the tailgate and accentuate the strong stance.

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in a two-tone finish, a shark fin antenna, side bumpers flush with the body and the side panels and rear quarter complete the robust and sculpted look. The Xpander has a 2,775 wheelbase, an overall length of 4,475 mm, a width of 1,750 mm, and height of 1,700 m (Midline)/1,730m (High line).

The spacious interior of the Xpander is designed to reflect Japanese hospitality“OMOTENASHI” and provides comfort for all seven adult passengers thanks to supportive seating, convenient amenities and high-quality materials.

Noise and vibration in the cabin are effectively absorbed by using special materials, ensuring a supremely quiet experience for the driver and all passengers. The air conditioning system enjoys eight fan adjustment levels in the front and four in the rear - as well as four rear roof vents, to keep everyone on board comfortable.

Flexibility in the seating configuration to meet changing needs also allows for easy loading. The second-row armrest can be folded down and the second and third-row seats folded flat to accommodate lengthy loads. Additionally, entertainment and hands-free operation are available via the large 7-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio - SDA – which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing intuitive operation of music, calls, maps and messages for a more enjoyable and safer driving experience.

Even with passengers in the third-row seats, luggage space remains sufficient to accommodate four 4-gallon water bottles. Storage features in the Xpander in addition to the glove box include door pockets, drink holders, seatback pockets, floor console box, passenger seat undertray, and underfloor luggage area. Smartphone and device charging is accessible to every passenger as each of the three rows has their 12V power supply adjacent to a convenient storage space.

Safety performance is significantly enhanced thanks to Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body or RISE, which efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity in the event of a collision. All four doors are also equipped with a support beam to increase protection by reducing door deformation in the event of a side collision. The Xpander also enjoys a variety of active safety features including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Stop Signal System (ESS), Active Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Assist (HAS).

Power is provided by the spirited and responsive 1.5-litre 16-valve Dual overhead camshaft engine with advanced MIVEC - Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system – making it easy for the Xpander to carry seven adults uphill with ease.

Excellent ground clearance in its class provides confidence on rough or flooded roads, while the reinforced suspension, coupled with high-performance shock absorbers and a rigid and lightweight body, ensure stability and comfort.