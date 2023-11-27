West African country announces countrywide curfew

(MENAFN) Sierra Leone has implemented a nationwide curfew in the wake of a security breach at the Wilberforce Barracks in Freetown, as announced by President Julius Maada Bio. Armed individuals attempted to break into an arms depot at the military facility, prompting security forces to intervene and bring the situation under control. In response, President Bio declared a nationwide curfew, urging citizens to stay indoors and emphasizing the need to protect democracy.



Reports indicate that the attackers, described as a group of unidentified soldiers and police officers, managed to seize heavy weapons during the incident. Gunshots were reported in the vicinity, including near the presidential residence. Subsequently, the armed group proceeded to Freetown Central Prison, where they reportedly facilitated the escape of several inmates, including individuals held without trial for an extended period, including political prisoners.



While videos purportedly showing escaped prisoners have circulated on social media, their authenticity remains uncertain, and there has been no official confirmation on the matter. Freetown Central Prison was reportedly left open, allowing some inmates to escape, according to an unnamed senior official cited by Reuters and the BBC.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned the attack on the military barracks, characterizing it as a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disrupt the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone. The situation raises concerns about security and stability in the country, prompting heightened measures, including the imposition of a nationwide curfew.





