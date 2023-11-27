Kuwaiti Parliament Upcoming Sessions Looking Into PM Grilling Motion, Draft Laws

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enizi

KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will look into a number of important issues including the interpellation motion against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the nominations for the position of State Audit Bureau Chief and other draft laws.

The grilling of His Highness the Prime Minister by MP Muhalal Al-Mudhaf will focus on three aspects including inability to achieve goals set by the leadership's new era speech, errors in running government, and failure to address parliamentary inquiries on the grounds of "unconstitutionality" of motions presented.

The parliament would be discussing nominations for the State Audit Bureau chief, the Amiri address opening the second regular session of the 17th Legislative term as well as 35 parliamentary reports from parliamentary committees. (end) ae