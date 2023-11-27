AAFT Organizes Empowering Workshop On Happiness By Korean Speaker Dr. Park Kyung Deuk

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a bid to promote holistic well-being and happiness among students, AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) organized a dynamic workshop on the art of happiness. The workshop, led by distinguished Korean Speaker Dr. Park Kyung Deuk, in collaboration with the International Youth Fellowship South Korea, provided valuable insights to the students on cultivating and maintaining a positive and joyful mindset.



The workshop, held at the AAFT campus, aimed to empower students with practical tools and techniques for enhancing their happiness quotient. Dr. Park Kyung Deuk, a renowned expert in the field, shared his profound wisdom on the subject, offering a unique perspective on the pursuit of happiness.



The Indo South Korean Film and Cultural Forum, an active entity at ICMEI, played a pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration. The forum has consistently organized a myriad of events to strengthen cultural ties between India and South Korea, with a particular focus on the exchange of knowledge and artistic expression.



Speaking about the workshop, Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University stated,“We believe in the holistic development of our students, and happiness is a crucial aspect of their overall well-being. Dr. Park Kyung Deuk's insights were enlightening, and we are grateful for the collaboration with the International Youth Fellowship South Korea in bringing this valuable workshop to our students.” Professor Paul Song from the International Youth Fellowship was also present there.



The workshop not only provided a platform for cultural exchange but also fostered an environment of learning and personal growth. The students expressed their appreciation for the interactive and engaging session, gaining practical knowledge on incorporating happiness into their daily lives.



Later Dr. Marwah honoured both the dignitaries with life membership of International Film and Television Club and International Journalism Centre of AAFT.



