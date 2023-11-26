Kherson Community Receives Over 160 Solar Batteries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson community has received more than 160 solar batteries and 40 inverters.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , the chief of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The Kherson urban territorial community received solar modules (used and new ones) and inverters as part of the Repowering project. More than 160 solar batteries and 40 new inverters from the SMA manufacturer (Germany) have already been delivered to the community," the posting on Telegram reads. Read also:
As noted, a backup power supply station will be installed at one of the facilities of the city's water utility company.
As reported, sappers in Kherson region accepted for service a demining vehicle, handed over by German partners Global Clearance Solutions AG.
