Ghazwa-E-Hind: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple States In Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday conducted simultaneous raids in four states in connection with a probe into a Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case in Bihar, PTI reported raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath in Gujarat, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode in Kerala. Several incriminating documents and digital devices were seized during the raid, a spokesperson of the federal agency said Read | Malaysia scraps visa requirements for Indian tourists. Check detailsNIA said the raids revealed links of the suspects- whose premises were searched today- with their Pakistan-based handlers.\"These suspects were in contact with the handlers and were involved in propagating the radical, anti-India idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind,\" the spokesperson of the federal probe agency said Read | Centre asks states to review hospital preparedness amid China pneumonia scareThe Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case is an ongoing NIA investigation into an alleged terror module operating in Bihar having links to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, with an ulterior objective of raising sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities across the nation case was initially registered by Bihar police on July 14, 2022, following the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias \"Tahir\", the admin of the WhatsApp group Ghazwa-e-Hind, created by a Pakistani national identified as Zain Read | What's causing surge in respiratory illnesses in China?On July 22 last year, the NIA took over the investigation from the Bihar police and filed a charge sheet against the accused in the case on January 6 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act NIA probe revealed that Tahir had added many people from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, to the group. He was trying to motivate the group members with an ulterior objective of raising sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities across India.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released by the 10 teamsHe had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD', to which Bangladeshi nationals were added, the probe agency said.

\"Aimed at radicalizing impressionable youths in the name of establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the territory of India, the group was being operated by Pakistan-based suspects,\" the spokesperson said.

MENAFN26112023007365015876ID1107487216