PM claims EU associate district might acknowledge Palestine unilaterally

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Spain, currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, has expressed its willingness to take unilateral action in recognizing Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a joint statement with his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, announced this stance at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. While both leaders emphasized a preference for a collective European Union decision, Sanchez asserted that if necessary, Spain would independently move forward with its recognition of Palestine.



Spain's current role as the head of the European Union Council, set to be succeeded by Belgium in January, adds weight to this declaration. Prime Minister Sanchez, responding to questions about the potential for unilateral recognition, stated that "the moment has come" for the European Union and the broader international community to acknowledge the Palestinian state. He underscored the importance of unity among European Union member states in this decision but made it clear that Spain would not hesitate to make independent choices if a collective stance could not be achieved.



The announcement followed a diplomatic mission by Sanchez and De Croo to the Middle East, where they engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. After the meetings, Sanchez stated that "peace means the establishment of a viable Palestinian state that includes the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations resolutions."



During a press conference at the Rafah border crossing, Prime Minister Sanchez called for a comprehensive peace conference to implement a two-state solution, with representation from both Israel and the Palestinians. He emphasized the need to replace violence with hope, advocating for a future that offers the Palestinian people a pathway to peace.



Spain's bold move to potentially recognize Palestine unilaterally signals a divergence from the European Union's traditional approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The proposal not only reflects Spain's commitment to advancing the peace process but also raises questions about the cohesion of European Union member states on this sensitive geopolitical issue. As Spain navigates its role in the European Union presidency, the decision to either act independently or in tandem with other member states will likely have far-reaching implications for the ongoing quest for peace in the region.



