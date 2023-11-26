Prime Minister Meets President Of ICAO Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council HE Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The two sides discussed the close cooperation between the State of Qatar and ICAO, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

During the meeting, His Excellency praised the efforts of HE President of ICAO Council towards achieving the mission, goals, and principles of the organization.

His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to play an effective role in chairing ICAO's Technical Cooperation and Implementation Support Committee.