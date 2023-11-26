Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians in Jenin and Nablus cities, which brings the number of martyrs to eight in the West Bank in the last 24 hours, said a medical source on Sunday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated in a press release that those killed since yesterday in Jenin camp amounted to five people, while those injured were over 11.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry also stated that four Palestinians were martyred after the occupation forces raided Jenin's camp, surrounded Ibn Sina hospital, and stationed multiple snipers on rooftops where clashes with the Palestinian resistance occurred. (end)

