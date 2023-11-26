Sustainability Forum Middle East Announces BASREC as a Forum Partner for its Upcoming Second Edition in January 2024

(MENAFN- Sustainability Forum Middle East) Manama – November 26, 2023 - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming second edition on January 9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This year’s Forum again focused on regional decarbonation and is themed around “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.



BASREC’s partnership with the Forum reflects the company’s strong sustainability agenda and strategy prioritizing the adoption of practices, processes and technologies to mitigate the environment impact of its operations. Celebrating its 60th anniversary in February 2024, sustainability is at the heart of its agenda and its focus on ensuring the business will continue to thrive and contribute to a low carbon future.



BASREC is one of the most prominent and experienced companies of its kind in the region, with its core business comprising ship repair and allied engineering services alongside the provision of additional mechanical products and services such as small boat repairs, inspection, repair of containers and, repair and service of marine and industrial pumps.



Recently, BASREC has undertaken a number of key pro-climate initiatives including the digitalisation of its processes, which will see the company eliminate c.94% of its paper consumption by the end of 2023. This comes in addition to significant investments in the sourcing and use of new lower carbon materials and technologies that can significantly decrease its energy consumption and environmental footprint as well as enabling its customers to operate assets that are more clean and energy efficient.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. John James Robson, CEO of BASREC, said, “We’re delighted to join Sustainability Forum Middle East as partners, demonstrating our commitment to a sustainable future for our company and the local and regional economies. Our strategy is focused on ensuring that we are operating our business in the most climate-centric way and collaborating with peers, partners and customers to accelerate the use of materials, technologies and processes that are less carbon intensive. We are proud of our success over the past 60 years and the ability to plan for and achieve sustainable growth is guiding our course for the future. We look forward to the Forum and engaging with other participants to discuss the critical pathways to net-zero.”



Adding, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to announce BASREC as a partner for the next edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East dedicated to supporting the net-zero transition of businesses across the region. The commitment of our partners to collaboration underscores the importance of working together to find solutions to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by MENA’s transition to a low-carbon future.”



Senior representatives from BASREC will take part in the Forum sharing the company’s experience and insights. More than 500 senior decision makers from across sectors and specialists in sustainability and climate action are again expected to take part, with the programme featuring a number of keynote addresses and panel sessions looking at issues critical to achieving net-zero targets. The Forum will also include a series of workshops focused on helping companies develop strategies for lowering their carbon footprints and launching their own net-zero journeys.



Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by a range of partners committed to regional climate action. These include Lead Partners - Bank ABC and Infracorp, Forum Partners APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Tamkeen, Zu’bi & Partners, and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, as well as Media Partners BFT and OGN.





