Law enforcement clash with pro-monarchy demonstrators in Asian district

(MENAFN) In Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, police clashed with protesters from two opposing factions on Thursday, using batons, tear gas, and water cannons to contain the unrest. Approximately 9,000 demonstrators, led by entrepreneur Durga Prasai, rallied for the restoration of the monarchy and the Hindu state in Nepal. Simultaneously, around 7,000 rioters supporting the Communist Party-affiliated Youth Organization Nepal (YON) demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's government and an end to corruption.



The confrontations occurred as police sought to prevent the protesters from reaching the center of Kathmandu. The clashes erupted after scuffles broke out between the two opposing groups. Estimates suggest that around 10,000 officers were deployed to maintain order, with the army on standby, though its intervention was not ultimately required.



Jitendra Basnet, the top official in the city administration of Kathmandu, stated that police aimed to contain a "huge anarchic crowd of protesters." The clashes unfolded amid chants and slogans, with members of Durga Prasai's group waving the national flag and expressing support for the reinstatement of former King Gyanendra, who was ousted in 2006 due to mass protests.



The protests underscore the deep political divisions in Nepal, with calls for the return of the monarchy conflicting with demands for political change and anti-corruption measures. The clashes raise concerns about the stability of the political landscape in the Himalayan country and the challenges faced by authorities in managing dissenting voices from diverse political perspectives.



