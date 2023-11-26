Syria Reaffirms Support For Palestinians, Opposes Displacement Attempts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 26 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, yesterday, expressed Syria's firm opposition to any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza and Palestinians at large, from their homes and communities.

In a meeting with Talal Naji, secretary-general of the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, Mekdad reiterated Syria's unwavering and principled support for the Palestinian cause.

Regarding the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, Mekdad emphasised the need to halt the Israeli regime's military campaign in Gaza, underscoring the critical importance of collective Arab action.

Naji expressed his gratitude towards Syria and all supporters for their backing of the Palestinian cause.– NNN-SANA