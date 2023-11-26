EBRD Unveils Loan Portfolio Details For Projects In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 26. The
existing loan portfolio for projects supported by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan is valued
at approximately 28 million euros, as of October 31, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the
completion of 22 projects.
Investments in industry, commerce, and agro initiatives have
remained constant, accounting for 95 percent of the overall
portfolio (approximately 26 million euros).
At the same time, the bank's investments in Turkmen financial
institutions remained steady at five percent or more than 1 million
euros.
According to the EBRD's study, the whole investment portfolio
presently supports Turkmenistan's private sector.
In total, the bank has invested more than 335 million euros in
Turkmenistan over 87 distinct projects.
MENAFN26112023000187011040ID1107485732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.