Blinken To Attend Ministerial Meeting Of Ukraine-NATO Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels to attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers.

This is said in a statement by the U.S. Department of State, Ukrinform reports.

According to the department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Brussels on November 27-29.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium November 27-29, 2023 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, including the first foreign ministers meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council,” the statement says.

It is noted that Secretary Blinken will highlight NATO's steadfast commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression, support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans, and discuss priorities for the Washington Summit in July 2024.

As Ukrinform reported, last week the U.S. administration announced its plans to allocate an additional $500 million to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system.