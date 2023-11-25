Russian Emergencies Ministry's Special Flight Delivers 15 Tons Of Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Emergencies Ministry has delivered another batch of
humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip residents, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"A special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has
delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza residents. In Egypt,
the humanitarian cargo will be transferred to representatives from
the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. There it will be redirected to
the residents in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.
Humanitarian aid includes food and formula, personal care
products, bed linen, blankets and sleeping bags.
