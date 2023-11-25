Borrell Reacts To Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: EU Firmly Stands In Solidarity With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has reacted to a Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv city, which was the biggest since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



“The EU firmly stands in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia unleashed its most extensive drone attack on Kyiv since its illegal invasion of the country, causing widespread devastation, instilling fear among the population, and disrupting lives,” Borrell posted on the social platform X .

As reported, a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Relations (at the level of defense ministers) was held in Brussels today. One of the main issues discussed by European ministers was the continuation and increase of military aid for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Photo: DPA'