-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Borrell Reacts To Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: EU Firmly Stands In Solidarity With Ukraine


11/25/2023 3:10:18 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell has reacted to a Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv city, which was the biggest since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.


“The EU firmly stands in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia unleashed its most extensive drone attack on Kyiv since its illegal invasion of the country, causing widespread devastation, instilling fear among the population, and disrupting lives,” Borrell posted on the social platform X .

Read also: Brink about attack on Kyiv: As temperature drops below zero, Russia cynically sends waves of drone

As reported, a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Relations (at the level of defense ministers) was held in Brussels today. One of the main issues discussed by European ministers was the continuation and increase of military aid for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Photo: DPA'

MENAFN25112023000193011044ID1107484566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search