Egypt, Portugal, Slovenia Call For Permanent Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi received on Saturday Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon and Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho for talks on the latest developments of the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza Strip.

The talks showed consensus by the three countries on the importance of strengthening the interim humanitarian truce and reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities in Gaza, Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Ahmad Fahmy said in a press release.

The three countries stressed the need of scaling up the relief effort for the Palestinian residents of Gaza who have been impoverished and suffered from extensive destruction due to the Israeli aggression.

They reiterated opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinians from their homes, the spokesman pointed out.

The Slovenian and Portuguese ministers appreciated Egypt's efforts since the start of the current round of the conflict on October 7, which led to the ongoing truce, he noted.

On his part, President Al-Sisi commended the stances of Portugal and Slovenia on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and their efforts to ensure stability and security in the Middle East.

He noted that Slovenia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2024-2025), can play an active role in lobbying international support to the drive for a comprehensive solution to the conflict based on recognition of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital city, the spokesman added.

The renewable four-day truce in Gaza, which took force yesterday morning, provides for the release of 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation's jails. (end)

