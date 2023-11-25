Qatar Sends Two Planes Of Aid, Six Ambulances To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Two planes belonging to the Amiri Air Force were sent to the city of Al-Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt with aid, including six ambulances, to Gaza.

The plane carrying 46 tonnes of aid, including six ambulances, was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Ministry of Public Health. This brought the total number of aircrafts to 16, with a total of 579 tonnes of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.