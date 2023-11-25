Swiss President, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Commemorate Victims Of Russian Atrocities In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset commemorated those who lost their lives during Russian occupation of Bucha, Kyiv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Kostin told Berset that during the Russian occupation, 637 civilians were killed in the small town of Bucha alone. 460 infrastructural objects were damaged or destroyed.

Investigations into these crimes are ongoing. Units of the Russian armed forces involved in the military action in the Bucha district have been identified. Sixteen Russian servicemen have been notified of suspicion of committing crimes in Bucha, and 3 indictments have been sent to court.



“Russia continues to commit atrocities against Ukrainians. This morning, the enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities with another barrage of drones, proving once again that Russia is a terrorist state,” the Prosecutor General said.

Kostin thanked the Swiss Confederation for supporting Ukraine.

“I firmly believe that only through joint global efforts can we end this war and restore justice,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset arrived in Kyiv to take part in the international summit on food security and to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.