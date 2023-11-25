Zelensky, Swiss President Discuss Demining, Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset have discussed the issues of demining, the Peace Formula, and the use of profits from Russia's frozen assets.

Zelensky said this in a post on his Instagram account.

"An important and productive meeting with President of Switzerland Alain Berset. We discussed the issues of humanitarian mine clearance, the use of frozen profits from the assets of the aggressor country, and the Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the assistance provided by Switzerland to restore infrastructure facilities.

According to the President's Office , Zelensky also thanked Switzerland for the significant humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Thank you for your visit. It is a very strong message for Ukrainians around the world that you have decided to visit Ukraine on a special day in our history for all our families - the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor. I also thank you for your participation in today's mourning ceremony. We are proud to have such partners who took part in the ceremony on this special day for our country," he emphasized.

The President of Ukraine expressed hope for a positive decision by the new Swiss parliament regarding recognition of the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky also noted Switzerland's proactive position in bringing the Russian aggressor to justice, in particular its joining the coalition of states to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset took part in events commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

