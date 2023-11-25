Border Guards Destroy Five Enemy Equipment Units In Svatove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Svatove sector, Ukrainian border guards destroyed five enemy equipment units, including an armored personnel carrier and an armoured fighting vehicle, as well as two ammunition depots, using combat drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"In the Svatove direction, the border guards, with the help of combat drones, destroyed five units of enemy equipment, including an armored personnel carrier and an armoured fighting vehicle. Two ammunition depots were blown up. A self-propelled artillery unit, an amphibious armoured scout car, an armoured fighting vehicle, three cars, an URAL truck were damaged, and the invaders' shelters were also damaged by fire,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards of Ukraine's "Steel Border" assault brigade advanced into the depth of the defense and took up the enemy's forward positions in the Svatove direction.