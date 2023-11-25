Hotline Set Up For Afghans In Pakistan Awaiting US Visas

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The State Department has set up an emergency hotline for the Afghans waiting for US visas in Pakistan.

The hotline can be used from Monday to Saturday from 8am to midnight (Islamabad time) via telephone and WhatsApp (text only).

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department made the announcement on its X handle on Friday.

The announcement comes amidst an ongoing deportation campaign by Pakistani authorities against unregistered migrants.

Specifically designed for Afghans who are in the process of US immigration and resettlement, the hotline offers them support at a time of heightened vulnerability.

Many of these individuals had worked with US-led forces in Afghanistan before their August 2020 withdrawal from the country and subsequently fled to Pakistan.

American officials have urged Pakistan not to expel these individuals due to potential dangers they could face in Afghanistan.

