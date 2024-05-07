Crown Prince Attends Night Tactical Exercise

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Tuesday attended a night military drill, conducted as part of the graduation of the 13th advanced tactical aviation course.Upon arrival at the King Abdullah II Airbase, Crown Prince Al Hussein was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, acting director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Brig. Gen. Anwar Tarawneh, and Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat.His Royal Highness was briefed on the exercise, which aims to bolster the skills and capabilities of pilots and train a number of female pilots to operate the Little Bird aircraft to participate in day and night duties, a precedent for RJAF.The exercise was conducted by personnel from the King Abdullah II Airbase, the King Abdullah II Special Forces Group, the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Brigade/Quick Reaction Force, and the PSD's Special Police.The Crown Prince presented certificates to the course's graduates at the end of the exercise.A number of senior army and PSD officers, as well as military attachés attended the drill.