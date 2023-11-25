Swiss President Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset has arrived in Kyiv today to take part in the international summit on food security and to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
“The focus is on the impact of Russia's war of aggression on the world food security and Switzerland's long-term support for Ukraine,” Berset said in a post on the social platform X .
As reported by Ukrinform, Alain Berset emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine should not be seen as a purely regional conflict and a problem of European scale. Read also:
The Swiss government announced it would soon allocate more than EUR 100 million for humanitarian demining in Ukraine over the next four years.
Photo: Alain Berset/ X
