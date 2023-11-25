Lockheed Martin Teases Tailless Next-Gen Fighter Concept

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin has revealed a new tailless manned tactical jet concept, signaling a potential significant shift in design and strategy for the US Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) sixth-generation fighter program.

Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, known for its cutting-edge aerospace designs, revealed the concept while acknowledging it was not a definitive design for the program, The Warzone reported , noting it has a similar wing shape and planform to previous NGAD-related posts.

The Warzone mentions features including a“stinger” tail with a 2D exhaust, similar to the F-22 Raptor, suggesting a design focus on low observability and reduced infrared signature.

The concept aircraft's large, faceted bulges on the fuselage raise questions about their function, possibly providing internal volume without compromising performance or stealth. The Warzone notes that the design's huge canopy is striking and hints at a two-crew configuration.

The report says that particular feature may suggest a shift towards aircraft serving as forward battle management nodes, although it could also impact fuel and payload capacity. The Warzone says the concept showcases Lockheed Martin's broader focus on next-generation unmanned systems and innovative aerospace solutions.

While there has yet to be a consensus on sixth-generation fighters' defining features, it will likely feature new technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, modular design, directed energy weapons, virtual and augmented reality and optionally manned capability.