Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large number of Russian one-way attack drones is attacking Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday.

That's according to the local military administration , Ukrinform reports.

The air defense is engaging the targets as Ukrinform correspondents heard more than a dozen explosions across the city.

At the moment, chief of the local administration, Serhiy Popko, says downed UAV debris hit the territory of a kindergarten in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district. The reports on casualties and destruction is yet to be verified as emergency services scrambled to the scene. Some apartment blocks have been damaged.

City Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says a fire broke out in an uninhabited area where more debris crashed. The fire and rescue services are already on the scene, putting out the blaze.

Parts of the downed UAV also crashed to the ground in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, according to Klitschko.

This is an illustrative photo