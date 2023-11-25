Turkmenistan Expresses Readiness To Increase Volume Of Natural Gas Supplies To Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 25. Turkmenistan is ready to increase the volume of natural gas
supplies to Iran via the Korpeje-Kurt-Kui gas pipeline, as well as
through the 'Çaloýuk' station, Trend reports.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, speaking at the
Turkmen-Iranian business forum, which was held in Ashgabat.
He noted that currently joint work in the gas industry is
carried out under a swap scheme that allows the supply of Turkmen
natural gas to third countries, while he expressed Turkmenistan's
readiness to significantly expand such a partnership.
Furthermore, Meredov added that the oil and gas sector is one of
the main sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, its material and
technical base is being consistently modernized, modern technology
is being introduced.
According to the results of this year, gas production in
Turkmenistan is expected to exceed 80 billion cubic meters, of
which about 73 billion cubic meters will be accounted for by
Turkmengaz, and exports are projected to amount to about 40 billion
cubic meters, of which about 35 billion cubic meters will be
supplied by the state concern.
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107483234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.