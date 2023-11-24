Azizi Developments Wins The Highly Commendable“Residential Project Of The Year” Award At The Construction Week Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has received a highly commendable award in the category of Residential Project of the Year during the Construction Week Awards 2023 for its highly acclaimed mega-project Riviera in the heart of MBR City. The event took place at the JW Mariott Marquee Hotel on the 23rd of November 2023.

The award, which was received by Mr. Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of Public Relations & Communications at Azizi Developments, stands as an acknowledgement of Azizi outstanding achievements in project development, innovative construction, and effective high-quality project delivery. Moreover, it underscores the developer's commitment to customer-centricity, providing unparalleled living experiences for local and international investors and end-users.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award for our pride and joy, our master planned community Riviera in MBR City. It stands as a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work exhibited by every member of the Azizi Development family, and all of our valued stakeholders. Winning this accolade affirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of quality, innovation, and sustainability, and setting new benchmarks in the real estate landscape. Riviera epitomizes our unwavering pursuit of crafting not just homes but lifestyles, and we are grateful for the acknowledgement of our efforts in bringing this premium, highly sought-after community to completion. This achievement is a powerful motivator, inspiring us to continue our mission of delivering unparalleled living experiences and catalyzing the real estate industry's evolution.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as Dubai's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments' most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.